Dr. Gary Gretch, MD

Internal Medicine
4.9 (21)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gary Gretch, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Gretch works at Olympic Internal Medicine in Bremerton, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Olympic Internal Medicine
    2620 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA 98310

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dyslipidemia
Osteopenia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Dyslipidemia
Osteopenia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders

Dyslipidemia
Osteopenia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bird Flu
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Breath Testing
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Drug Allergy Testing
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Hives
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Yeast Infections
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Uniform Medical Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Gary Gretch, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1053392597
    Education & Certifications

    • OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
    • Washington Univ Sch of Med
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Gretch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gretch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gretch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gretch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gretch works at Olympic Internal Medicine in Bremerton, WA. View the full address on Dr. Gretch’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gretch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gretch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gretch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gretch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

