Dr. Gary Grimm, DDS
Dr. Gary Grimm, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Gig Harbor, WA.
Innovative Smiles Pllc2727 Hollycroft St Ste 110, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have extreme dental phobia. From the receptionist, the dental assistants to Dr. Grimm they were EXCELLENT. They were the kindest, most gentle and genuine staff I have ever met. Thank you to all of the great people at Innovative Smiles!
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1548474869
- St. Anthony Hospital
Dr. Grimm accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Grimm using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Grimm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Grimm. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grimm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grimm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grimm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.