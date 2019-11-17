Overview of Dr. Gary Gropper, MD

Dr. Gary Gropper, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Gropper works at Atlanta Brain & Spine Care in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.