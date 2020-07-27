Dr. Gary Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Gross, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gary Gross, MD is a Dermatologist in Salem, VA. They completed their residency with University of Virginia
Dr. Gross works at
River Ridge Dermatology - Salem1802 Braeburn Dr Fl 2, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 405-8696
- Lewisgale Medical Center
6 month checkup. froze 2 spots and cut one for a biopsy. good quick visit and good to see Dr. Gross. great dermatologist.
- Dermatology
- English
- 1043299639
- University of Virginia
- University of Virginia
- Dermatology
