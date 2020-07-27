See All Dermatologists in Salem, VA
Dr. Gary Gross, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (127)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gary Gross, MD is a Dermatologist in Salem, VA. They completed their residency with University of Virginia

Dr. Gross works at River Ridge Dermatology - Salem in Salem, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Acne and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    River Ridge Dermatology - Salem
    1802 Braeburn Dr Fl 2, Salem, VA 24153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 405-8696

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Acne
Excision of Skin Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 127 ratings
    Patient Ratings (127)
    5 Star
    (108)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Gary Gross, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1043299639
    Residency
• University of Virginia

    • University of Virginia
    Internship
• University of Virginia
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gross has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gross works at River Ridge Dermatology - Salem in Salem, VA. View the full address on Dr. Gross’s profile.

    Dr. Gross has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Acne and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    127 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

