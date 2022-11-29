See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Gary Grossman, MD

Internal Medicine
3.6 (31)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gary Grossman, MD

Dr. Gary Grossman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nevada at Las Vegas and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.

Dr. Grossman works at Internal Medicine Specialists of So NV in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Grossman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine Specialists
    201 N Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 242-2737
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • MountainView Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Atherosclerosis
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Atherosclerosis

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gary Grossman, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1487679445
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Nevada at Las Vegas
