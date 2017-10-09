Dr. Gary Grove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Grove, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Grove, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Grove works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gary Grove MD9755 N 90th St Ste B230, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 391-7246Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Mayo Clinic13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 301-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grove?
Dr. Grove is an absolute top-notch provider with impressive and well-earned credentials. He is truly attentive and as a patient I was encouraged to collaborate in determining a treatment approach. Providing both therapy and psychopharmacological services is a rarity and he is the best man for the job. He will truly get to know you as an individual. He’s an incredible physician and I am forever grateful to have been his patient.
About Dr. Gary Grove, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1871605030
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samaritan Behavioral Health Center
- Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
- University of Arizona
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grove works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Grove. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grove.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.