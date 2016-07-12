Dr. Gurden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Gurden, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Gurden, MD
Dr. Gary Gurden, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus.
Dr. Gurden works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gurden's Office Locations
-
1
West Michigan Neurological Associates Plc957 Brookhaven Ct Bldg F, Muskegon, MI 49442 Directions (855) 231-9662
-
2
Mercy Health Hackley Campus1700 Clinton St, Muskegon, MI 49442 Directions (231) 726-3511
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gurden?
Knowledgeable, thorough, pleasant demeanor. Asks many questions to be on track for a proper diagnosis. Office staff are also pleasant and polite.Office atmosphere is calm and comfortable.
About Dr. Gary Gurden, MD
- Neurology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1437220167
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gurden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gurden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gurden works at
Dr. Gurden has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Myoclonus and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gurden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurden. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gurden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gurden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.