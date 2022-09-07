Dr. Gary Guzzardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guzzardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Guzzardo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Guzzardo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stuart, FL.
They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Familial Adenomatous Polyposis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3193 SE DIXIE HWY, Stuart, FL 34997 Directions (772) 247-7856
-
2
Gary J Guzzardo M.d. P.A.2150 SE Salerno Rd Ste 202, Stuart, FL 34997 Directions (772) 223-5775
-
3
Opthomology Office1155 Se Monterey Road Ext, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guzzardo?
I have been long time friend & patient . I battled cancer with his help & guidance . He even went beyond & helped me find a special surgeon that finally gave me my health back . He has empathy & concern without hesitation . Beside manors & integrity are outstanding . His staff has always been kind & contacted him even after hours when I needed help. I highly recommend him and will continue using him as my Dr. My daughter-in-law sees him as well for her Crohn’s disease.
About Dr. Gary Guzzardo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Italian
- 1669552717
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guzzardo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guzzardo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guzzardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guzzardo has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guzzardo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Guzzardo speaks Italian.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Guzzardo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guzzardo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guzzardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guzzardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.