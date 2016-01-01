Dr. Gary Gwertzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gwertzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Gwertzman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gary Gwertzman, MD
Dr. Gary Gwertzman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Gwertzman works at
Dr. Gwertzman's Office Locations
-
1
University Heart Associates3131 Kings Hwy Ste A7, Brooklyn, NY 11234 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health First Health Plans
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gwertzman?
About Dr. Gary Gwertzman, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1871571679
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Vascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gwertzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gwertzman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gwertzman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gwertzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gwertzman works at
Dr. Gwertzman has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gwertzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gwertzman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gwertzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gwertzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gwertzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.