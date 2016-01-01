Overview of Dr. Gary Gwertzman, MD

Dr. Gary Gwertzman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Gwertzman works at Mount Sinai Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.