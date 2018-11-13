Dr. Gary Halberstadt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halberstadt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Halberstadt, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gary Halberstadt, DO
Dr. Gary Halberstadt, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halberstadt's Office Locations
- 1 6527 Carrollton Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220 Directions (317) 875-0009
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Has been both my children's pediatrician since birth my son is now 18 years old and my daughter going on 12 years old dr. Halberstadt was also the kids Mother's OBGYN. Has been a tremendous resource and keeping the children and myself healthy over the years!
About Dr. Gary Halberstadt, DO
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1164409322
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Halberstadt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halberstadt accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Halberstadt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halberstadt.
