Dr. Gary Hall, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (12)
Map Pin Small Kansas City, KS
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gary Hall, MD

Dr. Gary Hall, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.

Dr. Hall works at Dr. Rodney Woerther in Kansas City, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hall's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Providence Medical Center
    8929 Parallel Pkwy, Kansas City, KS 66112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 596-4000
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 02, 2017
    I got Saline Implants from Dr. Hall in 2007. They still are so symmetrical and nice. I am looking to get them upgraded to silicone. I have since relocated to San Diego, CA. Every consultation that I have had the doctors are so shocked that my 10 year old saline implants still look so great still. Dr. Hall even did a breast revision for free within the 1st year when my left breast wasn't settling. Thank you for the confidence doc! I would definitely go back to Dr. Hall if I was still in KC.
    Lona Dickinson in San Diego, CA — Feb 02, 2017
    About Dr. Gary Hall, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184876500
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hall works at Dr. Rodney Woerther in Kansas City, KS. View the full address on Dr. Hall’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

