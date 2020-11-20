Overview

Dr. Gary Hammer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Hammer works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Hypertension and Cushing's Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.