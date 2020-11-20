Dr. Gary Hammer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Hammer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Hammer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Hammer works at
Locations
-
1
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 647-8906
-
2
St Joseph Mercy Hospital24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Directions (734) 936-4500Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hammer?
Fantastic. Dr Hammer is the unusual combination of being both kind and caring while being both very bright and thoughtful. I can't say enough good things about him. He is at the forefront of his field so you never have to worry about not being aware of an available treatment or trial. His staff is excellent. Elizabeth and Patricia are both caring and excellent at their jobs. I'll occasionally receive calls from them after hours regarding a medical concern I have. Again, I can't say enough.
About Dr. Gary Hammer, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1871676791
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammer works at
Dr. Hammer has seen patients for Secondary Hypertension and Cushing's Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.