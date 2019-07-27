Dr. Gary Hartman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Hartman, MD
Dr. Gary Hartman, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA.
Dr. Hartman works at
Pediatric General Surgery14601 S Bascom Ave Ste 200, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (650) 837-0967
Pediatric General Surgery777 Welch Rd Ste J, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 837-0965
Children's Specialty Clinic780 Welch Rd Ste 206, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 837-3033
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Our daughter has been Dr. Hartman's patient since she was 3-yr old due to a complicated rectal fistula problem. We have visited Dr. Hartman and his team more than 40 times and our daughter underwent more than 10 surgeries in the past 4 years. Dr. Hartman is an amazing surgeon and a wonderful person. He is professional, competent and methodical as he is caring, loving and humorous. Dr. Hartman always considers the our daughter's best interest in the long term and never fails to explain every little detail about the surgery plan to us parents. For a world-renowned surgeon, he is egoless, and always ready and willing to reach out to other doctors to investigate the best solution. With Dr. Hartman, we feel very confident that our daughter is in good hands. Our daughter's last procedure was one year ago. She is completely cured and lives a happy healthy life, all thanks to the great work of Dr. Hartman and his team.
- Pediatric Surgery
- English
- 1982751004
- Highland General Hospital
- Pediatric Surgery
