Dr. Gary Hirsch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Hirsch, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hirsch works at
Locations
1
The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC7373 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-4044Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my life. So grateful for his knowledge, expertise in this area. I was 38 yrs old whn colon ruptured 2005. Thank God he was on call. I’m sorry just now finding this web sight to leave review. If your reading this then search no further for a doctor in this field. If he can fix it or prevent it he will. I’m alive today because I believe God works though this man.
About Dr. Gary Hirsch, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1801812755
Education & Certifications
- Tufts-New England Medical Center
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirsch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hirsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirsch has seen patients for Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hirsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirsch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirsch.
