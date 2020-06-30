Overview

Dr. Gary Hirsch, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hirsch works at The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.