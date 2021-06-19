Dr. Gary Hirshfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirshfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Hirshfield, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Hirshfield, MD
Dr. Gary Hirshfield, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital and North Shore University Hospital Syosset.
Dr. Hirshfield's Office Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Ophthalmology at Fresh Meadows17660 Union Tpke Ste 110, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366 Directions (718) 460-1200
Hirshfield Eye Associates4701 Queens Blvd # 101, Sunnyside, NY 11104 Directions (718) 460-1200
Northwell Health4564 Francis Lewis Blvd Ste 200, Bayside, NY 11361 Directions (631) 751-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Guardian
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent and professional service. The Nurse was efficient and knowledgeable. Dr. Hirshfield was warm and professional. He explained every detail in layman's term. He did not push me to get any procedure or new glasses. The facility and exam room was clean and organized. All staff members were friendly. Wait time is average. Nice for a first visit. Thanks, much appreciated.
About Dr. Gary Hirshfield, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063415420
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan E E T Hosp, Ophthalmology Beth Israel Med Ctr, Internal Medicine|Manhattan Eet Hospital
- Beth Israel Hospital
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirshfield has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hirshfield accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirshfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirshfield has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Tear Duct Disorders and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hirshfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hirshfield speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirshfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirshfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirshfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirshfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.