Overview of Dr. Gary Hirshfield, MD

Dr. Gary Hirshfield, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital and North Shore University Hospital Syosset.



Dr. Hirshfield works at PBMC Medical Group Riverhead NY Riverhead NY in Fresh Meadows, NY with other offices in Sunnyside, NY and Bayside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Tear Duct Disorders and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.