Overview of Dr. Gary Hoffman, MD

Dr. Gary Hoffman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Hoffman works at LOS ANGELES COLON AND RECTAL SURGICAL ASSOCIATES INC in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Excision of Rectal Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.