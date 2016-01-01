Dr. Gary Hoffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Hoffman, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Hoffman, MD
Dr. Gary Hoffman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Hoffman works at
Dr. Hoffman's Office Locations
Los Angeles Colon and Rectal Surgical Associates Inc9400 Brighton Way Ste 307, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 273-2310
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gary Hoffman, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lsu / Charity Hospital Of New Orleans
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffman has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Excision of Rectal Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
