See All Plastic Surgeons in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Gary Horndeski, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Gary Horndeski, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (28)
Map Pin Small Sugar Land, TX
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gary Horndeski, MD

Dr. Gary Horndeski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Surgery Specialty Hospitals of America.

Dr. Horndeski works at Gary Horndeski MD PA in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Horndeski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gary Horndeski MD PA
    14887 SOUTHWEST FWY, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 565-8099

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Surgery Specialty Hospitals of America

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Horndeski?

    Jul 02, 2022
    I found Dr. Horndeski to be very talented, and I love the outcome. High and perky! It took years off of my age. I disagree with the reviews that say that he doesn't answer questions. He answered all of my questions and took quite a bit of time to explain the procedure. His staff is also great.
    Sunshine State — Jul 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gary Horndeski, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gary Horndeski, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Horndeski to family and friends

    Dr. Horndeski's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Horndeski

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gary Horndeski, MD.

    About Dr. Gary Horndeski, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851484653
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MD Anderson|Wayne State University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Texas Houston
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Hosps of Cleveland
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Horndeski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horndeski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Horndeski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Horndeski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Horndeski works at Gary Horndeski MD PA in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Horndeski’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Horndeski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horndeski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horndeski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horndeski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gary Horndeski, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.