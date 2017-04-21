Dr. Horowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Horowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Horowitz, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 300 Halket St Ste 5150, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 641-1600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Horowitz?
We LOVE Dr. Horowitz. My OB noticed that I had a uterine abnormality and referred us to Dr. Horowitz. I went in for a simple surgery and he realized I had a very rare abnormality. He made a special surgery time for me the very next day (2 days before Christmas). His surgical skill is amazing. He is so knowledgable and draws you pictures to ensure you understand. He gives you his personal phone number for questions and answers back very quickly. 2 cycles after my surgery I am pregnant bc of him
About Dr. Gary Horowitz, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1508822933
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horowitz accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Horowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.