Dr. Gary Hutnik, DDS
Overview
Dr. Gary Hutnik, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lansing, MI.
Dr. Hutnik works at
Locations
-
1
Lansing Elite Dental4912 W St Joe Hwy Ste 2, Lansing, MI 48917 Directions (517) 293-4575Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had to find a new dentist very quickly for tooth pain because my old one shut down during the pandemic. Elite dental got me scheduled quickly and we’re friendly, caring, and made me feel comforted. I have always struggled to find a dentist that made me feel cared for in spite of my soft teeth. Thank you for caring instead of judging. Thank you for helping. Thank you for being my new dentist.
About Dr. Gary Hutnik, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1144200643
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hutnik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hutnik accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hutnik using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hutnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hutnik works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutnik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutnik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hutnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hutnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.