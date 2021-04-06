Dr. Inamine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Inamine, MD
Dr. Gary Inamine, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children.
Gary S. Inamine MD Inc.1660 S King St Ste 101, Honolulu, HI 96826 Directions (808) 942-5565
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
Dr. Inamine answers all questions, gives sound recommendations/suggestions and his staff have always been helpful with any issue arising from prescription pickups.
About Dr. Gary Inamine, MD
- University of Hawaii At Manoa
Dr. Inamine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Inamine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Inamine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inamine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inamine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inamine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.