Overview of Dr. Gary Inamine, MD

Dr. Gary Inamine, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children.



Dr. Inamine works at Dr. Gary Inamine in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.