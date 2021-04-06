See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Gary Inamine, MD

Internal Medicine
3.2 (9)
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gary Inamine, MD

Dr. Gary Inamine, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children.

Dr. Inamine works at Dr. Gary Inamine in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Inamine's Office Locations

    Gary S. Inamine MD Inc.
    1660 S King St Ste 101, Honolulu, HI 96826 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 942-5565

  • Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Canker Sore
Wellness Examination
Cough
Canker Sore
Wellness Examination
Cough

Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 06, 2021
    Dr. Inamine answers all questions, gives sound recommendations/suggestions and his staff have always been helpful with any issue arising from prescription pickups.
    Monica Lortz — Apr 06, 2021
    About Dr. Gary Inamine, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013060698
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Hawaii At Manoa
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Inamine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Inamine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Inamine works at Dr. Gary Inamine in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Inamine’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Inamine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inamine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inamine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inamine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

