Dr. Gary Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Jacobs, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Jacobs, MD
Dr. Gary Jacobs, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall.
Dr. Jacobs works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jacobs' Office Locations
-
1
East Texas Plastic Surgery Llp703 E Marshall Ave Ste 4008, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 753-2276
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacobs?
Dr Jacobs & Rosemary & All the staff were helpful & super nice ! Hope to see y’all agin soon ! Yes I would recommend Dr Jacobs to my friends?
About Dr. Gary Jacobs, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1407853732
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobs works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.