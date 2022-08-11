Dr. Gary Jacobsen, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Jacobsen, DDS
Overview
Dr. Gary Jacobsen, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Indianola, IA.
Dr. Jacobsen works at
Locations
Dental Professionals200 N B St, Indianola, IA 50125 Directions (515) 328-4628
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jacobsen is a great dentist. He is very caring and compassionate. My teeth are in the best shape they have been in my whole life and I have had alot of dental issues in the past. Dr. Gary and his team are amazing and pretty much make everything pain free.
About Dr. Gary Jacobsen, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
