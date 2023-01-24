Dr. Gary Jaffe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Jaffe, MD
Dr. Gary Jaffe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine.
Dr. Jaffe's Office Locations
Aventura Office2801 NE 213th St Ste 1006, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 945-7433Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Delray Beach Office5130 Linton Blvd Ste D1, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (786) 325-2444Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Dr. Jaffe is very professional. Listen to patient very closely. Recommend what individually needed at the time of appointment. And future steps if necessary. Thank you. Staff is responding and respectful.
About Dr. Gary Jaffe, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1962455824
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
- St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
