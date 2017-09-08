Dr. Gary Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Johnson, MD
Dr. Gary Johnson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center, Salt Lake Regional Medical Center, St. John's Health and Star Valley Health.
Dr. Johnson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
-
1
G. Blake Johnson MD1060 E 100 S Ste 110, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 531-9453MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
- St. John's Health
- Star Valley Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
Dr. Johnson is amazing at his job. Warm and fuzzy he is not but an excellent surgeon
About Dr. Gary Johnson, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1144223827
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Lithotripsy and TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.