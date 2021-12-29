Dr. Gary Josephson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Josephson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Josephson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gary Josephson, MD
Dr. Gary Josephson, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Josephson's Office Locations
Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville807 Childrens Way Fl 8, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 697-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Josephson saved my life; I had an awful sinus infection and every other doctor I’d seen said it was just a cold/allergies. Every single sinus was full and he was the only doctor to order proper testing. He’s so awful and sweet also! Lovely person :D
About Dr. Gary Josephson, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Va
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus|Ny Ee Infirm/Ny Med Coll
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Josephson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Josephson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Josephson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Josephson has seen patients for Adenoidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Josephson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Josephson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Josephson.
