Overview of Dr. Gary Kalser, MD

Dr. Gary Kalser, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They completed their fellowship with Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine



Dr. Kalser works at Orlando Health Cancer Institute in Orlando, FL with other offices in Clermont, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.