Overview

Dr. Gary Kamer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Franklin, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.



Dr. Kamer works at Ascension Wisconsin Health Center - Rawson Avenue in Franklin, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.