Dr. Gary Kammer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gary Kammer, MD
Dr. Gary Kammer, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Willoughby, OH. They completed their fellowship with Harvard Medical School
Dr. Kammer works at
Dr. Kammer's Office Locations
Lake Health Physician Group Arthritis Associates5105 Som Center Rd Ste 105, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 953-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always long wait times but Dr very involved caring and competent and doesn’t rush through examination.
About Dr. Gary Kammer, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1083685952
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Robert B Brigham Hosp
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kammer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kammer accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kammer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kammer works at
Dr. Kammer has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kammer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kammer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kammer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kammer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kammer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.