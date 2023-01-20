Dr. Gary Karakashian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karakashian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Karakashian, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Karakashian, MD is a Dermatologist in West Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Gary V Karakashian MD PA107 Monmouth Rd Ste 108, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Directions (732) 449-9200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Karakashian is not only an expert in diagnosing and treating skin cancer, but he is also an excellent filler injector. He is truly one of the best doctors I have ever been to. I can't thank him and his staff enough for their excellent care. Super smart and talented!!
About Dr. Gary Karakashian, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English, French
- 1649227174
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karakashian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karakashian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karakashian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karakashian has seen patients for Shaving of Skin Lesion, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karakashian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Karakashian speaks French.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Karakashian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karakashian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karakashian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karakashian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.