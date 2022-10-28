Dr. Gary Katz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Katz, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gary Katz, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Madison Heights, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.
Ascension Michigan Weight Loss Program27483 Dequindre Rd Ste 204, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Directions (248) 967-7326
Ascension Michigan Weight Loss Program28455 Haggerty Rd Ste 203, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 465-3940
Oakland Macomb Surgical Group1135 W University Dr Ste 240, Rochester, MI 48307 Directions (248) 546-2600
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- State Farm
- Travelers
- UnitedHealthCare
All my visits have been in person, not telehealth, staff has been courteous and helpful. Occasionally I have had to wait a brief period of time before being called back into the office, but the office has been busy on those days.
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1255329355
- DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG
- General Surgery
