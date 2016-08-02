Dr. Gary Kauffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kauffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Kauffman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gary Kauffman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
HonorHealth Heart Group - John C. Lincoln9250 N 3rd St Ste 2000, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 861-1168
John C Lincoln Heart Institure18404 N Tatum Blvd Ste 201, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 867-7217
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great doctor. Has put 3 stents in my arteries. Excellent communication skills.
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1386645489
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Rw Johnson University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Kauffman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kauffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kauffman has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kauffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kauffman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kauffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kauffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kauffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.