Overview

Dr. Gary Kauffman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Kauffman works at HonorHealth in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.