Overview of Dr. Gary Kazmer, DPM

Dr. Gary Kazmer, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Elgin, IL. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Advocate Sherman Hospital and AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.



Dr. Kazmer works at Kazmer Foot And Ankle Center in Elgin, IL with other offices in Barrington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.