Overview of Dr. Gary Keller, MD

Dr. Gary Keller, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital.



Dr. Keller works at Florida Foot & Ankle Associates, Hialeah, FL in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.