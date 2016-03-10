Dr. Gary Keller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Keller, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Keller, MD
Dr. Gary Keller, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital.
Dr. Keller works at
Dr. Keller's Office Locations
Keller Ringler and Samorano Dpms777 E 25th St Ste 112, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (305) 696-3444
Hospital Affiliations
- Hialeah Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I recommend Dr.Keller i'm been going for more than ten years.
About Dr. Gary Keller, MD
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851371587
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keller works at
Dr. Keller speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Keller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.