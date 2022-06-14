Overview

Dr. Gary Kershner, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Kershner works at Primary Care Clinics In Union in Union, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.