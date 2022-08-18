Dr. Gary Kimberlin, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimberlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Kimberlin, DMD
Dr. Gary Kimberlin, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Chambersburg, PA.
First Choice Dental Care67 Brumbaugh Ave, Chambersburg, PA 17201 Directions (717) 670-5720
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very professional, patient centered and friendly !
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1467516385
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA
Dr. Kimberlin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimberlin accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kimberlin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kimberlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kimberlin works at
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimberlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimberlin.
