Dr. Gary Kimmel, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Kimmel, MD
Dr. Gary Kimmel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Kimmel works at
Dr. Kimmel's Office Locations
Gary Kimmel MD PC112 Prospect Park W, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 832-9488
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-6000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gary Kimmel, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kimmel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimmel accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimmel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kimmel works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimmel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimmel.
