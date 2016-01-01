Overview of Dr. Gary Kindt, MD

Dr. Gary Kindt, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior and Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Kindt works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Hayward, WI and Spooner, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.