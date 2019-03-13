Dr. G Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. G Miller, MD
Overview of Dr. G Miller, MD
Dr. G Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They completed their fellowship with Southern California Orthopaedic Institute
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
-
1
Amita Health Saint Francis Hospital Evanston355 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60202 Directions (847) 316-6228MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
it always a great experience
About Dr. G Miller, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1568436145
Education & Certifications
- Southern California Orthopaedic Institute
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital Northwestern University McGaw Medical Center Chicago
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.