Dr. Klein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Klein, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Klein, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 23861 McBean Pkwy Ste D6, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 259-7333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Klein for several years now. He and his people are simply the best. They always make me feel like I am visiting with friends. The entire experience is made as comfortable as possible. Most importantly the medical care I get there is always 5 star top-notch. I cannot say enough good things about them. I love these guys!
About Dr. Gary Klein, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1285732388
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
