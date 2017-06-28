See All Ophthalmologists in Columbia, SC
Dr. Gary Kocher, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Gary Kocher, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gary Kocher, MD

Dr. Gary Kocher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from West Virginia U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Kocher works at Kocher Eye Center in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Kocher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sawyer Opticians
    1516 Gregg St, Columbia, SC 29201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 254-8143

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Ultrasound, Eye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Ultrasound, Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kocher?

    Jun 28, 2017
    Dr. Kocher was incredibly helpful and made me feel like my medical concerns were valid. Going to a MD was worth it. The wait was short, their glasses selection was large, and the staff was very friendly and helpful. Would recommend, and I am definitely going back. His online prescence is smaller because he is a locally owned and operated small business, but don't let that deter you from his business.
    Red Springs, NC — Jun 28, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gary Kocher, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gary Kocher, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kocher to family and friends

    Dr. Kocher's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kocher

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gary Kocher, MD.

    About Dr. Gary Kocher, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326028846
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Med U Hosp SC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • West Virginia U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Kocher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kocher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kocher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kocher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kocher works at Kocher Eye Center in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Kocher’s profile.

    Dr. Kocher has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kocher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kocher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kocher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kocher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kocher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gary Kocher, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.