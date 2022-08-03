Dr. Gary Koenig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koenig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Koenig, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Koenig, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hazelwood, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Locations
Digestive Disease Specialists100 Village Square Shop Ctr, Hazelwood, MO 63042 Directions (314) 355-4010
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My scheduled colonoscopy with Dr Gary Koenig went well on July 29th at the Hazelwood facility. Doctor spent few minutes with me before the procedure, explained the procedure and made me comfortable. Admin staff and nurses were super helpful and friendly. Overall my experience was great and I would highly recommend Dr Koenig to anyone needing a colonoscopy.
About Dr. Gary Koenig, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1861485724
Education & Certifications
- St Marys Health Center
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koenig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koenig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koenig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koenig has seen patients for Gastritis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koenig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Koenig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koenig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koenig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koenig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.