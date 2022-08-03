See All Gastroenterologists in Hazelwood, MO
Dr. Gary Koenig, MD

Gastroenterology
4.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gary Koenig, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hazelwood, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - St. Louis.

Dr. Koenig works at Digestive Disease Specialists in Hazelwood, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Digestive Disease Specialists
    100 Village Square Shop Ctr, Hazelwood, MO 63042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 355-4010

Hospital Affiliations
  • SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
  • SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis

Gastritis
Dysphagia
Heartburn
Gastritis
Dysphagia
Heartburn

Gastritis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Common Bile Duct Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagogastroscopy Chevron Icon
Esophagoscopy Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Functional Dyspepsia Chevron Icon
Gastroenteritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Therapy Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Treatment Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impacted Shoulders Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Edoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Small Bowel Enteroscopy Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Based on 12 ratings
    Aug 03, 2022
    My scheduled colonoscopy with Dr Gary Koenig went well on July 29th at the Hazelwood facility. Doctor spent few minutes with me before the procedure, explained the procedure and made me comfortable. Admin staff and nurses were super helpful and friendly. Overall my experience was great and I would highly recommend Dr Koenig to anyone needing a colonoscopy.
    — Aug 03, 2022
    About Dr. Gary Koenig, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1861485724
    Education & Certifications

    • St Marys Health Center
    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    • Vanderbilt University
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Koenig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koenig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koenig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koenig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koenig works at Digestive Disease Specialists in Hazelwood, MO. View the full address on Dr. Koenig’s profile.

    Dr. Koenig has seen patients for Gastritis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koenig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Koenig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koenig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koenig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koenig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

