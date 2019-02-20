See All Podiatrists in Leesburg, VA
Super Profile

Dr. Gary Kugler, DPM

Podiatry
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Leesburg, VA
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gary Kugler, DPM

Dr. Gary Kugler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital.

Dr. Kugler works at Lansdowne Foot & Ankle Center in Leesburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kugler's Office Locations

    Lansdowne Foot & Ankle Center
    19440 Golf Vista Plz Ste 120, Leesburg, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 858-7887
    Loudoun Medical Group PC
    224D Cornwall St NW Ste 403, Leesburg, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 858-7887

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Loudoun Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gary Kugler, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750386496
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Kugler, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kugler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kugler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kugler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kugler works at Lansdowne Foot & Ankle Center in Leesburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Kugler’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kugler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kugler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kugler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kugler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

