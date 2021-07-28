Dr. Gary Kuzma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuzma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Kuzma, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Kuzma, MD
Dr. Gary Kuzma, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kuzma works at
Dr. Kuzma's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic & Hand Specialists P A2718 Henry St, Greensboro, NC 27405 Directions (336) 375-1007
-
2
Urology - Premier4515 Premier Dr, High Point, NC 27265 Directions (336) 905-6355
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuzma?
Dr. Kuzma was wonderful. Explains your DX, and options. After first visit, I had complete trust in him. Do need more procedures, but will make an appointment soon. He is the best!
About Dr. Gary Kuzma, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1316984610
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuzma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuzma accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuzma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuzma works at
Dr. Kuzma has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuzma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuzma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuzma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuzma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuzma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.