Dr. Gary Labianco Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labianco Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Labianco Jr, DPM
Overview of Dr. Gary Labianco Jr, DPM
Dr. Gary Labianco Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dayton, OH.
They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open, Hammer Toe Repair and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Labianco Jr's Office Locations
- 1 5676 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 436-3533
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Labianco Jr?
I am amazed at him he's excellent and quick caring and understanding he knows what's wrong with you even before he enters the room. And nice looking lol...his assistant is great she spends time with you and makes you laugh and quick to get you in a room.
About Dr. Gary Labianco Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1780618363
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Labianco Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Labianco Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Labianco Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Labianco Jr has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open, Hammer Toe Repair and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Labianco Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Labianco Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labianco Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Labianco Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Labianco Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.