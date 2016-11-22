Dr. Gary Langieri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langieri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Langieri, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Langieri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Langieri works at
Locations
Commonwealth Health Physician Network545 N River St Ste 220, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 Directions (570) 829-8111
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manner and very knowledgeable. Identified and corrected my problem which was missed by two other cardiologists.
About Dr. Gary Langieri, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langieri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Langieri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Langieri has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair, and more.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Langieri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
