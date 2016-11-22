See All Cardiologists in Wilkes Barre, PA
Dr. Gary Langieri, MD

Cardiology
4.3 (7)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gary Langieri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.

Dr. Langieri works at Commonwealth Health Physician Network in Wilkes Barre, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Commonwealth Health Physician Network
    545 N River St Ste 220, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 829-8111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
  • Wilkes - Barre General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Third Degree Heart Block
Heart Disease
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Third Degree Heart Block

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 22, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gary Langieri, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1336139724
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Langieri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langieri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Langieri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Langieri works at Commonwealth Health Physician Network in Wilkes Barre, PA. View the full address on Dr. Langieri’s profile.

    Dr. Langieri has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Langieri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Langieri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langieri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Langieri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Langieri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.