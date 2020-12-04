Overview of Dr. Gary Laux, DO

Dr. Gary Laux, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Laux works at HCA Florida Atlantis Orthopedics - Lake Worth in Lake Worth, FL with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.