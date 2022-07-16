See All Plastic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Gary Lawton, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (20)
Map Pin Small San Antonio, TX
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gary Lawton, MD

Dr. Gary Lawton, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS.

Dr. Lawton works at Aesthetic Enhancement Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lawton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aesthetic Enhancement
    525 Oak Centre Dr Ste 260, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 496-2639

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Jul 16, 2022
After numerous consultations, with several other well recommended plastic surgeons I landed on Dr. Lawton. I felt indescribably comfortable with him and everyone in his office from start to finish. He was the last doctor I saw, and I thought I knew what I wanted. He challenged everything I said. Size, style, type, consistency. Maybe other people would've ran, but he's friendly, knowledgeable and personable. There was never a moment when I didn't trust him. Even when he walked into pre-op and asked if I'd decided what cc to go with. I told him I had and that number was up to him as he knew exactly what my goals were and I believed he'd do his best to achieve them. I've had many surgeries over the years and I always get very anxious leading up to the procedure, but Dr. Lawton took EXCEPTIONAL care of me. Never for a second was I worried. Possibly because he had me jump through 248 hoops to be cleared for surgery, proving he valued me not only as a patient, but as a human being in general
Crystal Clendennen — Jul 16, 2022
Photo: Dr. Gary Lawton, MD
About Dr. Gary Lawton, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1649382029
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
