Overview

Dr. Gary Lehman, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lehman works at Gary G Lehman MD & Associates in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.