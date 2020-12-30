See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Gary Lehman, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.2 (26)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gary Lehman, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Lehman works at Gary G Lehman MD & Associates in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Locations

  1. 1
    Gary G Lehman MD & Associates
    2881 S Bumby Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 894-0005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    How was your appointment with Dr. Lehman?

    Dec 30, 2020
    Very night Doctor. From the moment he came in the room he inspired confidence. He immediately referred me for lab and x-rays as well as evaluation with a Cardiologist. Dr. Lehman w him as very friendly and he mapped out a plan of treatment right away. He explained things in layman’s terms.
    — Dec 30, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gary Lehman, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912969833
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Naval Regl Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Lehman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lehman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lehman works at Gary G Lehman MD & Associates in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lehman’s profile.

    Dr. Lehman has seen patients for Muscle Weakness, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lehman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lehman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lehman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

