Dr. Gary Lehr, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Lehr, MD
Dr. Gary Lehr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health North and HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.
Dr. Lehr works at
Dr. Lehr's Office Locations
South Florida Surgical Specialists3467 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste B, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Directions (561) 483-3989Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
One Medical Plaza1 W Sample Rd Ste 303, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064 Directions (954) 574-0252
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Broward Health North
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lehr removed an ulcer along with 1/2 of my stomach and a portion of my intestine. I was in the hospital for over 30 days after the ambulance brought me in stroking out. I thank God I had a doctor with the skills and experience of Dr. Lehr and his team. God Bless
About Dr. Gary Lehr, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124032172
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- University Of Kentucky
- Union College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lehr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lehr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Lehr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lehr works at
Dr. Lehr has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, and more.
Dr. Lehr speaks Spanish.
128 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lehr, there are benefits to both methods.