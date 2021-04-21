Dr. Gary Lemack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Lemack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gary Lemack, MD
Dr. Gary Lemack, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.
Dr. Lemack's Office Locations
Clinical Heart and Vascular Center2001 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8765
Ut Southwestern Medical Center1801 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 633-5555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I suffered from interstitial cystitis for decades. Dr. Lemack performed a cystectomy and prostatectomy in conjunction with his associate Dr. Villareal. The surgery went well and for the first time I have no pain and I require no pain medicine and I do not have to go the any pain clinic. As a physician myself, M.D., I appreciate and recommend Dr. Lemack without reservation. 5 stars.
About Dr. Gary Lemack, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
